Eagles $51 Million DE Among Possible Last-Second Philly Trade Options
It's one of the busiest days in the National Football League calendar.
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline will pass on Tuesday afternoon, and the Philadelphia Eagles have some question marks. Will the Eagles add ahead of the deadline? Will Philadelphia move any of its players for draft picks?
Much has been discussed, mainly revolving around the possibility of adding. One player who also could be moved, though, is Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff, according to CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr.
"Bryce Huff hasn't had an ideal first season in Philadelphia," Kerr said. "There may be a chance the defensive end may not even finish his first year with the Eagles. Huff played just six snaps in Sunday's Week 9 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the majority of which were on the Eagles' final series. Huff was on the field when Nakobe Dean had the game-sealing interception for the Eagles with 1:38 left -- being on the field for the final three defensive snaps...
"With the trade deadline coming on Tuesday, it was interesting the Eagles would play Huff late in the game as much as they did. Huff has not lived up to his three-year, $51 million contract -- even with his play improving in recent weeks. Huff has been the subject of trade conversations with the deadline coming up Tuesday, making his future with the Eagles murky."
The deadline is just about to pass and Huff will be someone to monitor closely.
