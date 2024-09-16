Eagles Standout Defensive Leader Predicted To Sign With AFC Powerhouse
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most well-built rosters in football.
Philadelphia certainly has been busy building up the roster to the point it is at now. The Eagles arguably are among the top contenders to win the Super Bowl this season because the roster doesn't have any glaring holes.
That could change after the season, though. Philadelphia will have some intriguing free agents who could sign elsewhere if the Eagles don't hand out large deals. With the majority of Week 2 action behind us, Bleacher Report's scouting department addressed each team's biggest weaknesses with ways to fix them now, in free agency next offseason, and in the next National Football League Draft.
Bleacher Report predicted that Eagles Pro Bowl defensive end Josh Sweat could sign with the Buffalo Bills in free agency.
"2025 Free Agency: Edge Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "One thing that's really working for the Bills right now is that Von Miller has his groove back early in this season. He looked nearly cooked last season, but he's already getting after quarterbacks through two weeks of the season.
"However, Miller is 35 years old, and he's had some serious injuries. They might have to spend some cash on finding another edge-rusher to partner with Greg Rousseau. Clearly, the Bills are still contenders in the AFC and should have resources to be even better next season."
Sweat is an important piece of the Eagles' defense, and it would be a shame to let him go. It's too early to predict what will happen at this point.
