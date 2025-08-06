Eagles WR Turning Heads; Predicted For Breakout Year
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the top wide receiver duos in the National Football League. There’s no way to argue against this fact when it comes to the Eagles.
When you have a wide receiver duo of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, it’s hard to argue against the pair. As well as stop them on the field. Brown has been the Eagles’ No. 1 receiver over the last few years. He had 1,079 receiving yards in 2024 in just 13 games played. In 2023, he had 1,456 receiving yards in 17 games, and he had 1,496 receiving yards in his first season in Philadelphia in 2022 in 17 games.
Smith has thrived in his own right. He had a tough injury-filled season in 2024 but still had 833 receiving yards in 13 games. In 2023, he had 1,066 receiving yards in 16 games. The year before, he had 1,196 receiving yards in 17 games in 2022.
Smith missed some time early in camp, but it sounds like he's ready to roll and take a big step in 2025.
Eagles Star Has Shot Has Biggest WR Breakout In 2025
The Eagles are lucky to have Smith. Despite missing some time in camp, Smith has turned heads and PHLY's Zach Berman even weighed in and told fans to buy their stock now.
"Buy your DeVonta Smith stock now," Berman said. "Practices like today show why DeVonta Smith is so special on the Eagles. The Eagles were working on backed-up situations. Twice, Smith wiggled open (including a got-to-have-it third down) for what looked like easy completions. But they only look easy because of the way Smith wins early in the route. He had a 'down' year last year with injury+ run-heavy offense. Expect a bounce-back season from him"
The Eagles' passing offense got a lot of flak last season. Much of it was unwarranted. It's tough to have a complete passing attack when both Brown and Smith missed time throughout the campaign along with Dallas Goedert and Jalen Hurts as well. While this is the case, health is in a good place for the team right now.
If Smith can stay healthy, there's no reason why he can't top the 1,000-yard mark once again for Philly. There's been a lot of negative chatter this offseason. That should quickly change once the regular season kicks off.
