Eagles' Nick Sirianni Reacts To ‘Uncharacteristic’ AJ Brown Drops

The Philadelphia Eagles took on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night and the contest didn't go their way,

Philadelphia ended up losing, 22-19, in overtime. It was a weird game overall for the Eagles. Sure, Philadelphia's offense has been taking hits all season, but this contest was different. Even with all of the negativity around the offense, one positive for the team has been Jalen Hurts protecting the ball. Hurts entered the contest with just two interceptions. It wasn't his day, though. Hurts threw four interceptions and also fumbled the ball once. That certainly was unexpected.

The Eagles head coach spoke on the drops

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

AJ Brown had six catches on 13 targets for 100 yards on Monday and a touchdown. That sounds really good, but the sure-handed playmaker had multiple drops. You don't see that often. After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talked about the drops.

"That’s some uncharacteristic stuff," Sirianni said. "I don’t know if AJ has had a drop in the last two years. Just had an uncharacteristic one today. I don’t know how many the stat sheet said he had, but it’s the lone uncharacteristic there. That's why I'm saying this. It's the ultimate team game. Win together, lose together and you pick yourselves up together and lock arms and try to get back out."

Brown talked about his drops after the contest and owned up to them like a professional.

"For me, it was like three plays I wish I could have back the entire game,” Brown said. “First one at the beginning of the game, I wish I could somehow find a way to make that one. The ball over the middle: no, it wasn't perfect, but I'm more than capable of making that catch. That last one in the end zone (Chargers DB Cam Hart) just made a play at the right time.”

It was a tough night overall. It was arguably the weirdest loss of the season for Philadelphia. It's not often you see Hurts turn the ball over. It's also not often you see Brown drop a pass. Unfortunately, both happened on Monday.

