Eagles Star Called Philly's 'Top Trade Asset'
The Philadelphia Eagles shut down a good chunk of the trade speculation recently, but clearly not all of it.
Philadelphia restructured tight end Dallas Goedert's deal in order to keep him around for the 2025 season. Now that the team made that decision, it doesn't seem likely at all that he is going to go anywhere. Ahead of the NFL Draft that didn't seem like the case, but now it would be a shock if he wasn't taking the field with the Eagles on Sept. 4th against the Dallas Cowboys for Week 1 action.
While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine called him Philadelphia's "top trade asset."
"Top Trade Assets: TE Dallas Goedert, EDGE Bryce Huff, LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr," Ballentine said. "Cap Space: $25.8 million. The Philadelphia Eagles are a perfect example of how team needs are all relative. Philly has the league's most complete roster and have earned their spot atop our power rankings after the draft.
"Howie Roseman's ability to dominate the draft has been crucial to building this roster. He just seems to find good football players in every class. That's why he's earned the benefit of the doubt even after they lost players like Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency."
That may be the case, but Goedert isn't going anywhere. The speculation hasn't stopped, but it really should at this point. If the Eagles were going to trade Goedert, it would've happened already.