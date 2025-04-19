Eagles Star Could Be NFL Draft Game-Changer
The Philadelphia Eagles have some intriguing players who have been mentioned in trade rumors recently.
The National Football League Draft is six days away and in the meantime, trade rumors are going to heat up in a pretty major way as teams get ready to draft. Franchises obviously want as many young and cheap playmakers as possible so we could see some moves being made. For the Eagles, the guy to keep an eye on is tight end Dallas Goedert.
By now, you likely know that he has been in trade rumors all offseason to this point. We'll see what happens with him but there is a lot of smoke there. CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr even called him one of 12 players who could "impact" the NFL Draft due to trade chatter.
"Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia Eagles)," Kerr said. "The Eagles continue to say Goedert is still on their roster right now, but the veteran tight end has one year remaining on his contract and an extension isn't likely. Philadelphia could seek one of the top end tight ends in this draft, which may lead to an eventual Goedert trade for more picks.
"Getting a good pick for Goedert (Day 2) is likely for the Eagles, or they could use Goedert to develop his eventual successor in 2025. The Eagles always appear to be one step ahead of the curve, so a Goedert trade wouldn't be surprising."
Will the Eagles end up actually moving him? We could find out next week.