Eagles Star Did Everything Possible To Return To Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles are lucky to have one of their top playmakers still in town.
There was a lot of trade rumors swirling around tight end Dallas Goedert earlier in the offseason and up past the NFL Draft. Although this was the case, the Eagles ended up finding common ground and restructuring his deal to keep him around for the 2025 season.
Goedert is going to be a free agent once the 2025 season ends. Whether or not he returns for the 2026 season and beyond is a question for another day. Philadelphia is the reigning champion and Goedert made it clear he didn't want to leave and wanted to help defend the title in an interview with RG.org's DJ Siddiqi.
"I got to stay healthy this year and go play really good football, and who knows what’s in store for me after that," Siddiqi said. "It wouldn’t have felt right leaving Philadelphia and watching them try to defend the title and not be part of it. Told my agent, ‘Whatever we have to do to make it work, let’s make sure I’m back in the midnight green.'"
Goedert missed some time in 2024, but was dominant when healthy. He finished the regular season with 496 receiving yards on 42 catches in 10 regular season games. Goedert was able to return for the playoffs and had 215 yards and 17 catches in the four-game run to the Super Bowl to go along with one touchdown.