Eagles Star Due For Extension But Future Is Uncertain After Trade Rumors
The Philadelphia Eagles have built one of the best rosters in football on paper.
Philadelphia has loaded up this offseason after a disappointing end to the 2023 campaign. The Eagles clearly knew they needed to add and absolutely did so. Philadelphia widely is considered one of the top teams in football heading into the 2024 campaign but that doesn't mean it doesn't have tough decisions it still needs to make.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine put together a list of the team's top contract extension priorities heading into training camp and had defensive end Josh Sweat as the top option.
"If there is a player worthy of a contract extension after the five that the Eagles gave out this offseason it's Josh Sweat," Ballentine said. "The only question is whether the Eagles actually want him around. Jeff Howe and Brooks Kubena of The Athletic noted that both Haason Reddick and Sweat were on the trade block for the Eagles this offseason. They obviously traded Reddick so it's a bit unclear where that leaves the team with Sweat.
"On one hand, getting rid of Reddick now makes him more important to the defense. Nolan Smith and Bryce Huff might be the future, but the Eagles' defense was at its best in 2022 when they had a ridiculously deep group of pass-rushers...If (Howie Roseman) considers building a collection of pass-rushers who can wreck opposing offenses as a priority then he might consider working out a contract extension that keeps Sweat around for a while."
It's unclear if the Eagles will get a deal done because Sweat was mentioned in trade rumors at one point, but he would be a worthy option to keep around for the foreseeable future. The one-time Pro Bowler is just 27 years old and can be a game-breaker. He had 6 1/2 sacks last year and it wouldn't be surprising to see that total take a jump in 2024.
If you're an Eagles fan, keep a close eye on Sweat.
