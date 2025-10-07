Eagles Star Going Hollywood With Martin Scorsese
PHILADELPHIA – Saquon Barkley is going Hollywood with the release of a Prime Video documentary called, “Saquon” on Thursday, which is the same day the running back is expected to play against his former team the New York Giants at the Meadowlands.
The feature-length documentary, produced by Martin Scorsese, covers five years that began when Barkley tore his ACL early in the 2020 season and runs through this past summer after he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy as a 2,000-yard runner for the Eagles.
The journey showcases his resilience through the injury, his contract disputes with the Giants, and more. It documents Barkley's struggles through self-made video diaries, showing how he grinded his way back to becoming one of the best players in the league, all while growing into fatherhood.
There is a scene where he requested a trade from the Giants in the summer of 2023. It was prompted by a nearly two-year long negotiation for a new deal with New York.
"I want to run something by you real quick," Barkley is shown saying to Giants president and CEO John Mara. “I've just seen the offer. I just talked it over with my agent. Once again, I appreciate that. But I brought this up to (general manager) Joe (Schoen) a couple times and he kind of declined me. He said ownership won't allow it.
"It's obviously clear I don't think we're going to get to a place where we can agree on a deal. So would you allow me permission to seek a trade?”
Mara responded: "Nah, Saquon, I'm not going to do that. That makes no sense for us and, to be honest with you, it's not going to be in your long-term best interest to do that. There is no way that I would allow them to trade you at this point. No. I'm just being honest with you.”
A year later it all came to a head and the Giants chose to let Barkley test the market. It wasn’t open long before the Eagles swooped in and signed the star running back who the Giants had draft second overall in 2018 out of Penn State.
Barkley rewarded Philly with its second Super Bowl title in seven seasons, setting a new league rushing record with 2,504 yards, counting the regular season and the 4-0 playoff run to the title. He was named the NFL’S Offensive Player of the Year.
He was the difference maker in helping the Eagles get over the top and beat the Chiefs, 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX, just two years after they had lost to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII.
More NFL: Eagles DC Gives Updates On Two Defenders And His Take On Costly Week 5 Penalty