Eagles Star Hints NFC Championship Could Be His Final Game In Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and there is more on the line than just the NFC Championship.
That is the biggest storyline that will be followed and that is rightfully so. Either the Eagles or the Commanders will move on to face the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl.
The clash is going to be important because of the fact that it could be an opportunity for the Eagles to move on to the Super Bowl. But, it also could be the final time that some players play at Lincoln Financial Field as members of the Eagles.
Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay hinted that could be the case for him, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ashlyn Sullivan.
“Darius Slay is preparing for Sunday to be his last home game at Lincoln Financial field,” Sullivan said. “Slay told me this week after having conversations with his family, he is 85 percent leaning towards playing one more season, but understands it most likely won’t be with the Eagles. When I asked him about the emotion of playing his last home game this weekend, he said he isn’t allowing himself to get caught up in the future.
“Slay confirms he will definitely not play more than 13 seasons in the NFL and looks forward to watching Eagles games from a box… not in the snow… in the near future.”
Slay has been phenomenal for the Eagles. Even if this ends up being his last season with the Eagles, hopefully, Philadelphia can win a Super Bowl ring for him.
