Eagles Star Makes Progress For Possible Return Vs. Ravens
The Philadelphia Eagles were without the services of a key offensive piece last week as they took on the Los Angeles Rams.
Philadelphia was able to come out on top, but the wide receiver room certainly took a hit. Star receiver DeVonta Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him out of action last week.
Smith missed a little bit of practice time the week before, but was able to return in time to take on the Washington Commanders. Clearly, the hamstring injury got bad enough that he wasn't able to face off against the Rams.
While that is the case, things are trending in the right direction for him. Smith was upgraded to a limited participant for the team in Thursday's Thanksgiving practice.
"DeVonta Smith returned to practice for the first time since the Thursday night win over the Commanders in Week 11," the team shared on Thursday's injury report. "Limited Participation: CB Kelee Ringo (Calf), WR DeVonta Smith (Hamstring)."
If Smith is able to return to the field on Sunday, that certainly would give the franchise a massive lift against the Baltimore Ravens. Philadelphia is preparing to take on the Ravens on Sunday afternoon on the road with kick-off scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.
The Eagles have won seven straight games but have a very difficult matchup ahead of them against the 8-4 Ravens. Hopefully, Smith will be able to make more progress this week and return to action.
