Eagles' Star Misses Practice With Shoulder Injury
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles starting defensive tackle Jalen Carter was a new addition to the injury report Thursday with a shoulder problem.
Carter, 23, did not practice during the session but was seen in the locker room pre-practice and walked out to watch the practice. Also missing the practice after being limited on Wednesday with a knee injury was veteran cornerback Darius Slay.
Slay suffered his injury to the 20-16 win over Cleveland this past Sunday and was replaced in-game by backup Isaiah Rodgers. Like Carter, Slay was visible in the locker room pre-practice, an indication that Philadelphia is trying to manage him in an effort to get him to Sunday's game at the New York Giants.
Second-year CB Eli Ricks, who has been inactive recently, was also an addition to the walking wounded after tweaking his groin at Wednesday's practice.
The full injury report from Thursday read:
Did not participate: Carter (shoulder), Slay (knee), Ricks (groin), Dallas Goedert (hamstring), Jordan Mailata (hamstring)
Limited: Oren Burks (groin), Milton Williams (ankle), Byron Young (hamstring)
Full: Sydney Brown (knee), Jalyx Hunt (ankle), Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen), Ainias Smith (ankle)
The good news is that Williams is making progress after not practicing Wednesday. The fourth-year defensive tackle told Eagles On SI he's doing well after rolling his ankle against the Browns and expects to play Sunday.
Mailata, the Eagles' starting left tackle, and Goedert, Philadelphia's TE1, each missed their second consecutive practice with hamstring injuries and both will likely be ruled out for the Giants game on Friday. Mailata did at least ditch the crutches he was using after suffering his injury against Cleveland.
Fred Johnson is expected to start at left tackle in place of Mailata whiel Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll, will try to iimit the impact of losing Goedert. Calcaterra is coming off a career-best game of four receptions for 67 yards after Goedert left after only three plays against the Browns.
