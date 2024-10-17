Eagles Today

Eagles' Star Misses Practice With Shoulder Injury

Jalen Carter was added to the injury report Thursday with a shoulder issue.

John McMullen

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field.
Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles starting defensive tackle Jalen Carter was a new addition to the injury report Thursday with a shoulder problem.

Carter, 23, did not practice during the session but was seen in the locker room pre-practice and walked out to watch the practice. Also missing the practice after being limited on Wednesday with a knee injury was veteran cornerback Darius Slay.

Slay suffered his injury to the 20-16 win over Cleveland this past Sunday and was replaced in-game by backup Isaiah Rodgers. Like Carter, Slay was visible in the locker room pre-practice, an indication that Philadelphia is trying to manage him in an effort to get him to Sunday's game at the New York Giants.

Second-year CB Eli Ricks, who has been inactive recently, was also an addition to the walking wounded after tweaking his groin at Wednesday's practice.

The full injury report from Thursday read:

Did not participate: Carter (shoulder), Slay (knee), Ricks (groin), Dallas Goedert (hamstring), Jordan Mailata (hamstring)

Limited: Oren Burks (groin), Milton Williams (ankle), Byron Young (hamstring)

Full: Sydney Brown (knee), Jalyx Hunt (ankle), Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen), Ainias Smith (ankle)

The good news is that Williams is making progress after not practicing Wednesday. The fourth-year defensive tackle told Eagles On SI he's doing well after rolling his ankle against the Browns and expects to play Sunday.

Mailata, the Eagles' starting left tackle, and Goedert, Philadelphia's TE1, each missed their second consecutive practice with hamstring injuries and both will likely be ruled out for the Giants game on Friday. Mailata did at least ditch the crutches he was using after suffering his injury against Cleveland.

Fred Johnson is expected to start at left tackle in place of Mailata whiel Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll, will try to iimit the impact of losing Goedert. Calcaterra is coming off a career-best game of four receptions for 67 yards after Goedert left after only three plays against the Browns.

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

