Eagles 'Star Power' Signing Already Turning Heads
The Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl and have followed it up with a very solid offseason so far.
It was understood going into the offseason that the team wouldn't be able to retain all of its key free agents. The Eagles had guys like Zack Baun Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Mekhi Becton heading to the open market among others. That's a lot of talent and a lot of money. The Eagles opted to hang on to Baun and the other three left in free agency.
Philadelphia has done a great reloading the organization with high-upside talent, though. The Eagles lost Kenneth Gainwell and replaced him with Josh Sweat. The Eagles lost Becton and added former first-round Kenyon Green. The pass rush took a hit and the team has followed up with moves like signing Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari.
All in all, the Eagles' roster looks ready to contend once again. But, what was the best move? Pro Football Focus' Ben Cooper called the team's signing of Uche the move with the "most upside."
"Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Josh Uche," Cooper said. "Contract: One year, $1.92 million. Leave it to the Eagles to acquire a defensive lineman with star power for pennies on the dollar. In 2022, Uche established himself as one of the league's most promising edge rushers after racking up 56 quarterback pressures (tied for 20th), including 12 sacks (tied for 12th).
"A less productive 2023 campaign and a slow start to 2024 facilitated Uche’s exit, via a trade to the Chiefs before last season’s deadline. While the former second-rounder has been in something of a rut, the Eagles will put him in a position to succeed, as they often do with their young defensive linemen."
The Eagles certainly have what it takes to contend next year again. Uche is another guy who can take a big step in Vic Fangio's system. He had 11.5 sacks just two years ago with the New England Patriots. Maybe, the Eagles can get him back to that level.