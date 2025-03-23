Eagles Blockbuster Deal Called 'Slam Dunk'
The Philadelphia Eagles have arguably the best front office in football.
That’s somewhat easy to say after winning the Super Bowl. Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champion now after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs. To get there, Philadelphia had to regroup last offseason.
Philadelphia did so with massive moves like signing Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun, and Mekhi Becton among others. Clearly, the Eagles know what they are doing and they’ve been busy this offseason already.
Philadelphia fortunately is bringing Baun back, for example, for the next three years. The move has gotten plenty of praise and ESPN’s Seth Walder had it ranked as one of just five moves this offseason to get an "A" ranking.
"We saw a lot of linebacker re-signings -- and they were pricey. If Nick Bolton and Jamien Sherwood are getting $15 million per year, then giving Baun $17 million per year after the season he just had is a slam dunk," Walker said. "And $17 million per year isn't a top-of-market deal. "
"A reasonable comparison could be Tremaine Edmunds in 2023, who was coming off a breakout season (but not as good as Baun's 2024) and got what would be the equivalent of $22.4 million per year from the Bears. Not to mention Roquan Smith's deal in 2023, Fred Warner's in 2021 or Shaquille Leonard's in 2021, which would equate in the current salary cap to $24.8 million, $29.1 million and $30.1 million deals annually. Baun at $17 million per year is a great price."
Philadelphia is lucky to have Baun and he should play a big role on a potential deep run again next year.
