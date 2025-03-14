Eagles Star Projected To Land $40 Million Deal
Free agency has been pretty wild so far and there is a prominent member of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning roster looking for a new deal.
The Eagles made one of the top moves of the offseason last year by signing Mekhi Becton after he spent four years with the New York Jets. He had a bounce-back year with the Eagles and now is one of the best offensive linemen on the open market.
He hasn't signed with anyone yet so a return to the Eagles can't be ruled out. The only thing for sure is that Becton is going to cash in -- or at least deserves to after a great year. What could his price tag end up being? Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be just over $40 million across four years.
That seems perfectly fair for a 25-year-old linemen coming off a great year. The Eagles could use him back for sure. Philadelphia's offensive line was the best in football in 2024 and Becton played a big role in that.
Philadelphia has been pretty busy so far in free agency. The Eagles have made a few moves, like signing AJ Dillon and Adoree' Jackson. Philadelphia also has lost some key pieces like Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Darius Slay.
It's already been a long offseason and we still have about six months ahead of us until the real football is back. Hopefully, the Eagles can make something work with Becton.