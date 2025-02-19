Eagles Star Projected To Leave Philly For $50 Million Deal With Lions
What changes are coming for the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason?
In a perfect world, they would just be able to bring back the exact same roster and just got for another Super Bowl title. Unfortunately, the cap is a thing and financially it would be extremely difficult for the Eagles to bring all of their top free agents back.
Philadelphia’s front office is going to make some tough decisions with Milton Williams, Zack Baun, and Josh Sweat all going to free agency along with other guys like Mekhi Becton.
It’ll be hard to keep the team together and Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay predicted that won’t end up being the case. He projected Williams to land a $50 million deal with the Detroit Lions as the top landing spot for him.
"Milton Williams has been a regular contributor in the Philadelphia Eagles’ deep defensive line rotation for four consecutive years," Kay said. "While he started only 19 games since entering the league as a third-round pick in 2021, he’s coming off a career-best campaign and sterling postseason run that will make him a popular target for teams looking to beef up the defensive trenches. Williams appeared in all 17 regular-season games this year and tallied 24 tackles and five sacks while solidifying the teeth of an Eagles defense that ranked No. 1 in yards allowed and No. 2 in scoring.
"The big defensive tackle went on record two sacks and a forced fumble in Super Bowl LIX, which should boost his value at the negotiating table this spring...The Detroit Lions would be an ideal landing place for Williams. Not only would he reinforce a defensive line that cratered last season after a string of injuries, but he’d be in an ideal position to dominate and contend for more Super Bowls by working next to an elite edge defender in Aiden Hutchinson. Best Fit: Detroit Lions Projected Contract: Four years, $50 million."
If Willians’ career in Philadelphia is coming to an end, at least he would leave with a Super Bowl ring.
