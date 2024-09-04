Eagles Star Running Back Saquon Barkley To Make 'Big Announcement'
The Philadelphia Eagles are just two days away from kicking off the 2024 National Football League regular season.
The new season will begin on Thursday with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens. Philadelphia will follow up with the second game of the season on Friday against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.
One of the most intriguing things to be on the watch for on Friday is how star running back Saquon Barkley fares in his first real action with the team. He joined the Eagles this offseason in free agency on a three-year deal worth $37.75 million.
Barkley was selected as the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2018 National Football League Draft by the New York Giants and spent the first six seasons of his career in town. He shined with one of the Eagles' biggest rivals and now will take over Philadelphia's starting running back duties.
The 27-year-old seems to be in a very good spot and could be even better as he's set to make a "big announcement" on Wednesday, according to his Instagram.
"Before anyone else reports it I want you to hear it from me first," Barkley said. "I'm about to join a new franchise...Again. Big Announcement tomorrow."
It's unclear at this moment exactly what Barkley's announcement is, but it likely is a brand deal or something along those lines. He isn't leaving Philadelphia anytime soon and will be a major player for the team this season and beyond.
