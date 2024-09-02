Eagles Star Takes Hard Stance On Decision To Travel To Brazil For Week 1
The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off the 2024 National Football League season not in Philadelphia or Green Bay.
Philadelphia will take on the Green Bay Packers at a neutral site in Brazil. The Eagles and Packers will square off on Friday, September 6th at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. The National Football League has played plenty of games abroad in recent years and is looking to expand even further with this matchup in Brazil.
Although it is an exciting endeavor by the National Football League, there have been mixed reactions to the contest. Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay even recently said he didn't want to go to Brazil for the matchup on his podcast, "Big Play Slay," as transcribed by CBS Sports' John Breech.
"The Philadelphia Eagles will be making history this week when they travel to Brazil to face the Green Bay Packers in what will be the NFL's first game ever in South America," Breech said. "Although it's a historical game, not everyone on the Eagles' roster wants to be part of the history-making matchup. During a recent episode of his podcast, 'Big Play Slay,' Eagles cornerback Darius Slay made it very clear that he would prefer not to go to Sao Paulo for the game.
"I do not want to go to Brazil. You want to know why? I'm going to tell you why," Slay said. "They already told us not to leave the hotel. They told us we can't do too much going on, because the crime rate is crazy. I'm like 'NFL, why would you want to send us somewhere with a crime rate this high?"
Hopefully, the Eagles will be able to kick off the new season with a win.
