Eagles Star TE Expected To Miss Some Time
PHILADELPHIA - Dallas Goedert is expected to miss some time with a knee injury suffered in the Eagles' 24-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
The star tight end missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury suffered on the third play of the Oct. 13 win over Cleveland. This time, the early belief is that Goedert, 29, will be week to week according to the Philadelphia Inquirer moving forward with his latest ailment which was suffered early in the fourth quarter against the Ravens when trying to block linebacker Tavius Robinson on Sunday.
Goedert finished the game with three receptions for 35 yards and a 17-yard touchdown. He has 38 receptions for 441 yards and two TDs in nine games this season.
Philadelphia is thin at tight end with only Goedert and Grant Calcaterra on the 53-man roster. Veteran C.J. Uzomah and E.J. Jenkins are also on the practice squad but each is out of PS elevations with Uzomah using up his third against Baltimore. To use either moving forward the Eagles will have to add them to the 53-man roster.
One and possibly both will be added to the roster before the Week 14 game vs. Carolina. The Eagles already opened one spot by waiving vested veteran receiver Parris Campbell on Monday.
Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni said the team was "still in the evaluation phase" with Goedert at his Monday press briefing. The result of that could determine whether the Eagles open another roster spot by moving the veteran TE to injured reserve.
That move would mean Goedert would have to miss at least four games. The good news is that the injury -- thought to be a sprained knee, according to a separate NFL source -- is not believed to be a season-ending one and a trip to IR would have the South Dakota State product in line to return for Week 18 against the New York Giants and any subsequent playoff run. It would also allow the Eagles to ride with a depth chart of Calcaterra, Uzomah, and Jenkins at TE over the next month.
The last time Goedert was out Calcaterra, 26, stepped up with 13 receptions for 160 yards in the three-plus games Goedert was sidelined. Overall the SMU product has hauled in 17 receptions for 216 yards, already a career-high in production for the third-year player.
"Grant's done a nice job of really making plays," Sirianni said. "I think, if you go back last year, if Dallas missed a little bit of time last year, you didn't see some production from the tight ends. We kind of spread that around a little bit, gave [WR] A.J. [Brown] a couple more touches, gave [WR] DeVonta [Smith] a couple more touches, put four wide into the game a little bit more.
"I think what Grant's done is give everybody the confidence in him that you can stay 11 personnel. You can still keep those plays in for Grant because he can contribute. Not that we didn't believe that last year. He's giving you the belief that he’s going to make a play if you throw him the football and if you have some things designed for him in this game. hat's where Grant gives you confidence, his growth as a football player."
A team source indicated that Jenkins, a 26-year-old first-year player out of Georgia Tech, has been "killing it" at practice in recent weeks while Uzomah, 31, is a 10-year veteran who has seen it all in NFL stints with Cincinnati and the New York Jets before arriving to Philadelphia this offseason.
"I love that room. That room really cares about helping each other get better," Sirianni said of his tight ends. "That's a great room of teammates right there with Dallas, with Grant, and with [TE] C.J. [Uzomah], and with [WR] E.J. [Jenkins]. They push each other hard, and they're their biggest fans in that room as they make plays. It's cool to see.
"A lot of confidence, if Dallas is to miss any time, ... Grant's ready to step up again like he had earlier in the season."