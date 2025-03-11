Eagles Today

Eagles' Star Wants To Elevate His Position

Saquon Barkley wants his record contract ho be a precursor to bigger ones at the RB position.

John McMullen

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - One thing the Eagles typically stress when discussing Saquon Barkley's magical first 12 months with the organization is that the All-Pro running back is a better person and teammate than football play.

And the first-team All-Pro is pretty good at the latter, earning NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors and breaking Terrell Davis' quarter-century old, single-season rushing record (including the postseason) with a gaudy 2,504 yards en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship.

So perhaps it's no surprise that Barkley hopes his recent good fortune of a two-year, $41 million extension is the rising tide that lifts all boats at the running back position.

Speaking to reporters Monday at the NovaCare Complex, Barkley said he hopes his deal "does what it's supposed to do" when it comes to the RB market as a whole.

"Every other position, the value increases each year, so for the Bijons [Bijan Robinson] and the Gibbs [Jahmyr Gibbs], I know [James] Cook is up too. All those guys who are up and able to get paid, I hope they beat it," Barkley said. "That’s kind of how I look at it. I’m one of those guys, I don’t care, ‘Oh, is this guy getting paid more than me or not?’ That’s what this sport is about, building the position up.

"All those young guys underneath me right now, when there’s a time hopefully they beat it and max it out even more in five and 10 years, it’s the same things for those running backs play in high school and college right now. That’s the goal is having it for every other position. It should happen for our position too."

His new deal makes Barkley the highest paid running back in NFL history from both an average-annual-value standpoint and guaranteed money, besting Christian McCaffrey's $19M AAV contract.

Barkley noted that a couple of running backs reached out when he received his new deal and Cook, Buffalo's star back, was the most excited.

"A couple guys reached out. Cook was probably the most excited one because he has his stuff coming up," Barkley smiled. "It’s pretty cool. I’m a big fan of the game itself, of the position I play and all those guys so having those guys reach out means a lot."

MORE NFL: Inside The Eagles’ ‘Maintenance Offseason’

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News