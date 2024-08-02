Eagles Starters Playing In Preseason? "I Wouldn't Be Surprised If We Do"
PHILADELPHA - The Eagles first preseason game is coming up, on Friday, when they travel to the Inner Harbor to play the Baltimore Ravens.
Will the starters play?
It’s a legitimate question because, in previous summers, the Eagles have always had at least two joint practices with other teams, and sometimes three and four. This summer it’s just one and that will happen in the days leading up to the second preseason game, this one against the New England Patriots in Foxborough.
The Eagles have always treated those practices like a preseason game, and was the reason they used for not playing the starters in the exhibition contests.
Two other reasons this summer could look different are the Eagles offensive line is still looking for cohesion, unable to settle on a starting five because it has been hit with injuries, and the defense is relatively young and still being mixed and matched by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Nick Sirianni was ready for the question about playing his starters against the Ravens, and, while his role as the head coach has changed, his stance on revealing such things, especially a week out, has not.
“I'm not ready yet,” he said before Thursday night’s open practice in front of nearly 50,000 at Lincoln Financial Field “We'll take it day by day and see where we are next week.”
A day after that practice, the Eagles have a closed walkthrough on Friday, they are off Saturday before returning for four straight days of practice beginning Sunday. Maybe by Wednesday, Sirianni will reveal his thoughts on the matter.
Defensive end Brandon Graham believes that the first team will get some reps because of Fangio.
“I think you probably will see us a couple drives in, not knowing the plan, yet,” he said. “But I know off what we know about Vic, Vic definitely will want to see all of us together to make sure we get some reps up under us in real game-like situation.”
Right tackle Lane Johnson echoed that refrain for the offense.
“I feel like usually we've had two joint practices the past few years and we treated those like we were playing in the game,” he said. “Those two days were game day for us. So you know, we do have the (one) joint practice against the Patriots. So, moving from there I wouldn't be surprised if we do play to do just to get that cohesion, to get some game reps and to get it on film.”
Graham has his own reason for hoping to play in the preseason, and that is because everything from here out will be his last this, last that since this is his final season.
“I always look forward to playing in the preseason games because for me, it’s just getting my feet wet, getting that adrenaline rush you get normally before a game before you actually get to the game so you can feel what that feels like,” he said. “It’s different. As much as you play and practice against these teams in the joint practices, there’s nothing like the game. I’m excited if I do or I don’t.
“I know I’m going to make sure when I’m out there I’m 100 percent all in making sure I go through the whole game even if I’m not playing, making sure I’m supporting the guys, motivating them, giving them the best Brandon Graham that they can have.”
