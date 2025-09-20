Eagles Stay Consistent With Elevations
PHILADELPHIA - For the second consecutive week, the Eagles stayed consistent with their game-day elevations, earmarking safety Marcus Epps and fullback Cameron Latu for action against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field.
Both Philadelphia and the Rams are off to 2-0 starts after two weeks and many are viewing Sunday's game as a measuring stick in the NFC.
The Eagles beat Los Angeles in the divisional round of the playoffs in January in what was, in hindsight, Philadelphia's toughest playoff game en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship.
Epps is up for the third consecutive time to add depth behind Reed Blankenship, playmaking rookie Drew Mukuba, and Sydney Brown on the back end, while also helping on special teams.
Out Of Elevations
It's the final available PS elevation for Epps, and if the Eagles want to use the veteran moving forward, they would have to add Epps to the 53-man roster.
Epps has taken over Will Shipley's role as Braden Mann's personal protector on punts and is again expected to handle that role against the Rams with Shipley already ruled out for the game with an oblique injury.
Latu, a tight end by trade, has been moved to fullback by the Eagles and is expected to serve in several roles during his second straight elevation.
However, with TE1 Dallas Goedert back after missing last week's game with a sprained knee, Latu may focus more on his FB role and special teams duties, where he played 15 snaps last week.
Having Goedert back in the lineup, along with Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson also available, the Eagles have a full complement of TEs at their disposal.
Latu was originally a 2023 third-round pick by San Francisco out of Alabama and recently, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has spoken highly of Latu's physicality.
"Cam is a big, strong, physical football player that has the tools in his body to do those types of things," Sirianni said of Latu, who changed his number to 36 last week.
