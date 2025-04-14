Eagles-Steelers Wild Trade Chatter Has Picked Up
Any time any big-name player even slightly becomes available, somehow they always end up being floated as a fit for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Howie Roseman is one of the most aggressive general managers in the game and Philadelphia is loaded with draft picks. The Eagles don't have a ton of cap space right now at just over $22 million right ahead of the NFL Draft, but recently there has been speculation about a superstar.
Philadelphia was linked to Myles Garrett early in the offseason as a potential trade target by he signed a new deal with the Cleveland Browns.
Now, another AFC North superstar has been floated as a fit. Pittsburgh Steelers star TJ Watt set the NFL rumor mill into high gear recently after a cryptic social media post. That is the way things are in the current NFL. Social media can completely change everything.
Andrew Vasquez of Steelers Wire recently shared a hypothetical list of five potential landing spots for Watt if he gets traded in the wake of his post and mentioned Philadelphia.
"Pittsburgh Steelers," Vasquez said. "This one would sting—but it would make a lot of sense if the Steelers aren't competitive around the 2025 trade deadline. The Eagles have a young, unproven edge rush duo and could see Watt as a potential rental for another Super Bowl run. Could Philadelphia offer a king's ransom for a potential two-peat, spearheaded by Watt's presence on defense?"