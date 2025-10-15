Eagles' Struggling Cornerbacks Could Make For Nightmarish Setting Vs. Vikings
PHILADELPHIA – It may not matter whether Carson Wentz or J.J. McCarthy play quarterback for the Vikings when they host the Eagles on Sunday because the quarterbacks could be facing a secondary without Quinyon Mitchell, who injured his hamstring in last week’s loss to the Giants, and one that includes Kelee Ringo and Adoree Jackson.
Neither Ringo nor Jackson have played as well as the Eagles would have hoped back in the dog days of training camp.
Now comes the prospect of matching up against Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, along with Adam Thielen, a cagy, 35-year-old veteran who gave Cooper DeJean fits when they matched up in Week 14 last year. Thielen was with the Panthers then, and he had nine catches for 102 yards.
It’s enough to cause some sleepless nights for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
“We've got to settle in and find somebody out there that we can rely on,” said the DC. “I think we have the guys that can do that, we just got to get them playing better.”
Jefferson is the NFL’s seventh-leading yardage receiver with 449 on 29 receptions. Addison has just nine catches, but he’s a big-play threat, averaging 17.2 yards per reception.
Nick Sirianni Still Believes In Corners
“I think there’ve been elements and periods of good football,” said head coach Nick Sirianni of Jackson and Ringo. “I believe in those guys, I believe in our scheme, I believe in those guys to go out there and compete and be in coverage. I think when a corner gives up a play, it can appear it’s just on him because they’re on an island out there.
"It's just as a team we need to be more consistent, as a team, as coaches, as players, because there have been ups and downs in our game at every position, not just there, but I’m confident in their play and confident of those guys and the work they put in every practice.”
Ringo gave up a pair of deep balls on the Giants’ first two offensive possessions, both of which ultimately led to New York touchdowns and a 13-3 first-quarter lead. One was a 34-yard completion on third-and-12 to Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who was elevated from the practice squad. Ringo was again on the scene of a 26-yard completion to Wan’Dale Robinson.
“He just got beat down the field,” was all Fangio said about it when asked why he thought Ringo struggled.
The Eagles’ pass rush hasn’t done the secondary any favors, either. Unable to get consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and with just nine sacks in six games, the secondary has to cover longer.
Rookie safety Drew Mukuba is another piece of a secondary that figures to be vulnerable against The Vikings receiving weapons, which also includes tight end T.J. Hockenson. Mukuba missed a tackle on Robinson that turned into a 35-yard touchdown down the sideline.
“He's just got clean up his operation, be sharp, know that every play could be the most important play in the game and I'm confident he'll be able to do that,” said Fangio.
Exactly when is anybody’s guess, but if it doesn’t happen in Minnesota on Sunday, the Eagles could be in for a long afternoon.
