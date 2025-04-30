Eagles Stunner Named ‘Worst Pick’ For Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles made a wide range of picks in the recent National Football League Draft, including a surprise at quarterback.
Philadelphia didn’t really need a bolster the quarterback room with Jalen Hurts locked in as the team's starter for years to come. The Eagles also seem to have a No. 2 and No. 3 quarterback ready to roll with Tanner McKee and newly-acquired Dorian Thompson-Robinson. While this is the case, the Eagles opted to select former Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord with the No. 181 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Most of the chatter around this pick has been pretty positive. McCord has upside after racking up over 4,700 passing yards and 34 touchdowns in 2025. But, Newsweek’s Matt Galatzan called the move Philadelphia's "worst pick."
"Worst Pick: Kyle McCord, QB," Galatzan said. "This is a bit nitpicky considering McCord is a very capable quarterback. But it could be argued he doesn't fit the scheme very well and he is a bit of a statue in the pocket. Again, we are nitpicking here, but McCord is the player who has the least chance to make an impact in 2025."
The Eagles overall had a great draft and have been heavily praised for it. It's hard to pick a "worst pick" so it does seem fair that this would be the one just because the Eagles didn't necessarily need to make a move. But, adding a player like McCord can help in the long run depth-wise.
