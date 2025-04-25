Eagles Stunning Move Called 'No-Brainer'
The Philadelphia Eagles had a fantastic night on Thursday.
As we approached the National Football League Draft, there were plenty of rumors about what Howie Roseman and the Eagles overall would do. Roseman arguably is the best general manager in the NFL right now and somehow has found ways left and right to thrive in the NFL Draft. The Eagles struck gold last offseason by selecting Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
They already have gotten plenty of praise after taking former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the No. 31 pick on Thursday after swinging a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
After the selection was made, Roseman called the pick a "no-brainer," as transcribed by team reporter Dave Spadaro.
""Excited to have him. Real excited to have him," Roseman said. "Wasn't really something we anticipated. Understand some of the other teams may have reasons for taking other players, but for us, this was a real easy pick. Really explosive player. He can play inside, he can be an edge rusher, just really feel fortunate to bring him back home to Philly.
"This was a Top-10 player on our board, we do not have any long-term concerns with his health. We look at the draft as a long-term opportunity for our team. We have a lot of confidence that this guy is going to be here and play at a really high level for a long time, and so when you're in a draft and you're picking at the end of the first round, you have an opportunity to get a Top-10 player on your board, a guy who can affect the quarterback, a guy who can affect the passing game, for us it was a no-brainer."
Campbell is a talented player and Roseman isn't the only person who had him ranked much higher than he was selected. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer also called him a "mid-first-rounder" based on talent.
"One last thought: I like the Eagles’ pick of Jihaad Campbell," Breer said. "On talent, he’s a mid-first-rounder. The medical is 100% why he fell. Had surgery on one shoulder that some teams thought would mean starting the season on PUP. And his other shoulder may need surgery after the season. Plus there were questions with his knee. Good gamble, but a gamble nonetheless."
It certainly seems like Roseman has struck again.
