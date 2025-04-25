Eagles' Jihaad Campbell Sends 4-Word Message To Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles struck gold on Thursday night.
Philadelphia held the No. 32 pick in the draft but traded up one spot to the No. 31 selection to land former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. He was ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in this draft class and No. 19 overall prospect by ESPN.
"Campbell reads his keys and tracks the ball well. He is a sideline-to-sideline run defender who tied for the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.52) for linebackers at the combine," ESPN's Steve Muench. "He plays downhill, fills gaps and gets into the backfield between the tackles. Campbell is competitive at matching up with backs and tight ends in coverage. He breaks on the ball well and limits production after the catch.
"He is a relentless pass rusher and easily slips past running backs. He's quick, so he bends and closes well. Campbell can shoot his hands, get some push and get off blocks late. He had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder following the combine."
Clearly, the Eagles have gotten positive buzz for their selection of Campbell. He had five sacks and 117 total tackles in just 13 games in 2024 with Alabama. Adding him to a linebacker room featuring first-team All-Pro Zack Baun immediately should be a terrifying for opposing teams. Especially with Vic Fangio leading the defense.
This was a great pick and he shared his first message to Eagles fans on Thursday night.
"FLY EAGLES FLY BABY," Campbell said with an Eagle emoji.
He's going to fit in just fine in Philadelphia.
