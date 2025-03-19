Eagles Suggest Making OT Rules Uniform
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have proposed a rule change to align overtime rules and make them uniform no matter if it’s a regular-season game or a postseason one.
The proposal would extend regular-season overtime from 10 minutes to 15 and the game wouldn’t end if the team that receives the football first scored a touchdown.
Those are the current postseason rules.
The regular season has a 10-minute overtime and does not guarantee that both teams will receive the football. The game ends if the winner of the coin toss scores a touchdown. Holding a team to a field goal does not end the game currently.
The current rule reads:
-Both teams must have the opportunity to possess the ball once during the extra period, unless the team that receives the opening kickoff scores a touchdown on its initial possession, in which case it is the winner, or if the team kicking off to start the overtime period scores a safety on the receiving team’s initial possession, in which case the team that kicked off is the winner. If a touchdown is scored, the game is over, and the Try is not attempted.
-If the team that possesses the ball first does not score on its initial possession, the team next scoring by any method shall be the winner.
-If the team that possesses the ball first scores a field goal on its initial possession, the other team (the second team) shall have the opportunity to possess the ball.
- If the second team scores a touchdown on its possession, it is the winner.
- If the second team scores a field goal on its possession, the team next scoring by any method shall be the winner.
- If the second team does not score on its possession, the game is over, and the first team is the winner, subject to Article 5(a).
There shall be a maximum of one 10-minute period, even if the second team has not had an opportunity to possess the ball or if its initial possession has not ended. If the score is tied at the end of the period, the game shall result in a tie.
Each team shall be entitled to two timeouts, and if there is an excess timeout, the usual rules shall apply (see 4-5). The general provisions for the fourth quarter of a game, including timing, shall apply.
Eagles assistant GM Jon Ferrari is the organization’s football operations expert and generally spearheads any rule initiatives by the organization.
Most Philadelphia fans are far more concerned with the Green Bay Packers' formal proposal to essentially ban the tush push, citing safety and pace of play concerns.
The Detroit Lions proposed that playoff seeding be done based on record instead of automatically placing division winners in the top four spots, something that would have aided the Lions’ divisional rival Minnesota last season.
All the proposals released Wednesday will be added to additional ones made by the competition committee to be considered at the league meetings late this month, including a change to the legal negotiating period in free agency.
Generally, rule changes put forth by the competition committee have a better chance to pass than those advanced by teams.
Any rule change must be approved by 24 out of 32 team owners.
