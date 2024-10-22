Eagles Suggested To Move On From All-Pro In Trade Deadline Move
It will be a very intriguing few weeks across the National Football League.
We are entering Week 8 of the season, and it is flying by. We are just about at the end of October, and that means that a flurry of trades could be on the horizon in the very near future. The 2024 National Football League trade deadline will come and pass on Nov. 5.
With the deadline approaching, it seems like there are more hypothetical deals and rumors proposed each day. This will be the case over the next few weeks as we start to get closer to the deadline. The Philadelphia Eagles will be an interesting team to watch for.
Philadelphia is 4-2 and is trending in the right direction. The Eagles have been fantastic since the bye week and could make some noise. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Eagles add a few pieces over the next few weeks, but that also could mean that Philadelphia could part ways with players to open up spots.
One player who was mentioned as a possible trade candidate is All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry by the Delaware News Journal's Martin Frank.
"It's quite possible that Roseman could trade a player or two for draft capital to help offset a draft pick given away in a different deal," Frank said. "For example, could converted safety James Bradberry bring back a conditional late-round pick? Bradberry is on (Injured Reserve), so the Eagles would likely have to open his 21-day practice window this week to prove that Bradberry can contribute in the second half."
Bradberry had a lot of chatter about him throughout the summer, but he made the Eagles' 53-man roster after converting to safety. He has been on the Injured Reserve all season, though. Could a move make sense?
