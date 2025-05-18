Eagles Super Bowl Champ Projected To Get $35 Million Deal
We should start to see some moves across the National Football League in the not-so-distant future.
The NFL Draft and rookie minicamps are now behind us. OTAs are coming up, mandatory minicamp is approaching, and training camp surprisingly isn't too far away. For example, the Eagles' first set of OTAs will take place on May 27th and 28th.
With the draft behind us, teams are going to start to get a real look at their rosters in action on the practice field. There are plenty of guys available in free agency still looking to land new deals. One player who is available still is former Eagles cornerback and Super Bowl champion Rasul Douglas.
Douglas has been talked about a lot recently. He's one of the better corners available still after starting 15 games for the Buffalo Bills last year. Douglas recently met with the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks but is still a free agent. What would it cost for a team to sign him, though?
Spotrac currently has his market value projected to be just over $35 million across three years. He's just 29 years old and is an eight-year veteran. He started 15 games last year and could at least be a depth option for a contender. That's not a deal the Eagles likely would hand out at this point, but the former Eagle still is projected to cash in. It's starting to get late in the offseason, though. So, where will he land?