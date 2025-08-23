What They're Saying About Eagles RB Saquon Barkley
The Philadelphia Eagles will enter the 2025 National Football League sesaon with sky-high expectations because of the fact that they are the reigning Super Bowl champions and that the roster is full of superstar talent.
It's tough to look at this roster on paper and see a flaw or glaring need right now. That could change, for sure. There will be injuries that test the depth throughout the season and there could even be guys that don't live up to expectations. But, if the team can stay healthy, it's hard to see them struggling.
One reason for optimism for Eagles fans surely is running back Saquon Barkley. This guy is coming off a 2,000-yard rushing season and has said himself that he's just entering his prime.
It's rare to see a player have the type of season Barkley just had and nearly impossible to follow it up the next year. But, FS1's Danny Parkins joined "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" and went on about how Barkley has a unique chance at another historic year.
Can Saquon Barkley live up to the hype in 2025?
"I think Saquon Barkley is uniquely positioned to have the best two-year stretch for a running back ever, which currently is Eric Dickerson," Parkins said. "I think Saquon Barkley is gonna break Eric Dickerson's two-year record. I think he's got a shot at the first ever back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons, and I think the greatest two-year stretch in NFL history for a running back. I think that record falls."
Last year, Barkley has a real shot at breaking Dickerson's single-season rushing record. Instead, the Eagles rested him and the other starters in Week 18 with the playoffs on their mind. It was the right call, obviously.
Barkley is in the best position of his career. The Eagles' offensive line is top-tier, Jalen Hurts is a significant running threat himself, and Philadelphia's playbook calls for plenty of running. If he can stay healthy in 2025, it could be another big year over in Philadelphia. If the Eagles want to repeat as champions, they are going to need it.