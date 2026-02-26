Eagles Suddenly Look Far More Likely to Keep Tanner McKee

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee is someone who has gotten some early trade buzz this offseason.

That shouldn't really surprise anyone. McKee has just one more season of control after being selected in the sixth round of the 2023 National Football League Draft by Philadelphia. McKee has shown in limited playing time that he can play. He's shown it in the preseason and also in his two starts in the NFL for Philadelphia. The Eagles have shown over the years that they aren't afraid to trade anyone, especially a backup quarterback.

That's what the Eagles did last year with Kenny Pickett to open the door for McKee to move into the No. 2 role. While his name has been out there as a potential trade chip, ESPN's Dan Graziano and Ben Solak set the chances of a trade much lower than expected.

Will the Eagles make a trade?

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) looks for a receiver against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"No. 13. Tanner McKee, QB, Philadelphia Eagles," Graziano and Solak wrote. "The contract: One more year at $1.9 million. The buzz: The Eagles think very highly of Jalen Hurts' backup QB, and that opinion is well-known around the league. Do they think highly enough of McKee to extend him? Would McKee even go for that? Or does he want to play this deal out, go somewhere else and see if he can be an NFL starter? If the Eagles feel as if it's the latter, they could look to get something for him from a team seeking an affordable upside solution at the QB position.

"The tape: McKee looks like a young quarterback worthy of development in his preseason and late-season starts. I see good size, good accuracy and comfort reading the field to make aggressive throws from the pocket. McKee has only one year left on his deal, so a trade would only make sense with a team that would start him now to determine if he's worthy of an extension. He has five career touchdown passes across appearances in six games. Predicted chance of getting traded: 20 percent. Potential team fits: Dolphins, Jets, Vikings, Chiefs."

This doesn't mean that the Eagles shouldn't look around. McKee is going to be a free agent after the 2026 season ends. If a quarterback-needy team is willing to give Philadelphia a draft pick or two, it shouldn't turn down the opportunity. But just because he has been talked about, doesn't mean a deal is a guarantee.