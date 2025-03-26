Eagles Super Bowl Hero Named ‘Best Overall Move' Of Offseason
The Philadelphia Eagles unfortunately have lost some important pieces this offseason.
Philadelphia has had a lot of turnover already, including some players who were important in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs and one guy who shined Milton Williams who logged two sacks in the win and recovered a fumble.
He isn’t with the team any longer after landing a four-year, $104 million deal with the New England Patriots.
Williams was widely considered to be one of the top free agents in this draft class. Now, he will be with the Patriots and ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum called it the “best overall move“ of the offseason to this point.
"The Patriots signing defensive tackle Milton Williams," Tannenbaum said. "While $26 million per year for Williams is extremely high, it's rare to get someone so young (26 next month) with outstanding interior pass rush ability. His production has been modest (11.5 sacks in 67 games), but look for his game to reach the next level in Mike Vrabel's system with the Patriots. He will become a frontline staple for years to come."
The Eagles have done a good job adding to the pass rush after losing Williams and Josh Sweat. Philadelphia signed Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari. While this is the case, it’s going to be sad to not have Williams with the team in 2025. He was a big piece of the Super Bowl roster and now will try to help the Patriots turn things around after a rough year.