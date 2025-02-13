Eagles Super Bowl Hero Predicted To Land 4-Year, $88 Million Deal
In just about one month we are going to see free agency kick off around the National Football League.
We just saw the 2024 season end this past weekend with the Philadelphia Eagles taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. No team gets to wait around for long, though, and they will need to go back to the drawing board and prepare for free agency and the NFL Draft.
One person who certainly is fortunate for the Super Bowl is Josh Sweat. He is going to be a free agent after a great year. He logged eight sacks throughout the regular season but was at his best in the Super Bowl. There's a real argument that he could've had a shot at the Super Bowl MVP trophy after logging 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits in the big game.
He's just 27 years old and already was going to get a nice deal this offseason but his performance in the Super Bowl is only going to get him paid even more.
The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher attempted to predict the biggest contracts of the offseason and predicted Sweat will land a four-year, $88 million deal.
"Projected Contract: 4 years, $88 million ($22M/year)," Mosher said. "There is nothing like having the best game of your career in the Super Bowl. But that’s what Josh Sweat did as he led the Eagles in pressures and sacks. He had a really strong argument for being the MVP of Super Bowl 59, but the voters decided to give it to Jalen Hurts instead.
"Sweat has been a productive player for the Eagles, racking up 33 sacks in the last four seasons. He has a lot of experience (appeared in 104 games), but he’s only 27. Teams around the league won’t be hesitant to give him big money, and we should see him sign a deal that locks him in for at least three seasons. Expect Sweat to earn a deal more than $20 million per season, but there is no telling how high that number might get as there will be a bidding war for his services. He has the size, length, athleticism, and production of a No. 1 EDGE rusher and will be paid accordingly here next month."
It has been great having Sweat in Philadelphia and hopefully, the partnership will continue. While this is the case, it may be tough with that projected price tag.
More NFL: Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champion Predicted To Reunite With Philly