Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champion Predicted To Reunite With Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have to go back to the drawing board this offseason if they want to repeat as Super Bowl champions next year.
Philadelphia just took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and is going to celebrate on Friday. After the parade wraps, then it will be time to start to look ahead. the NFL Scouting Combine will take place later this month. Next month things will kick into another gear with free agency kicking off across the league and then the NFL Draft will be here in April.
It's going to be a somewhat quick turnaround for the Eagles as they look to walk a fine line in keeping some of their top players in free agency and adding more. We're now at a point in which it isn't too early to start at least thinking ahead to free agency and there already has been a lot of speculation and predictions about where some of the top free agents will land, although there isn't many concrete rumors out there yet.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron made a list of the top running backs and tight ends with projected top landing spots. One that stood out on his list was projecting the Eagles to reunite with Super Bowl-winning tight end and former Pro Bowler Zach Ertz.
"Potential Landing Spots: Philadelphia Eagles," Cameron said. "Of course, we have to include the feel-good story of Ertz returning to the team where it all started for one last ride. During his eight seasons in Philadelphia, Ertz produced six seasons of 75.0-plus PFF receiving grades. Despite being 34 years old, Zach Ertz showed flashes in 2024 of what made him an effective in-line target and veteran pass catcher for Washington, playing with Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.
"This past season, Ertz totaled more yardage, touchdowns and first-down receptions than the prior two seasons combined while also producing the highest success rate when targeted (63.7%) of his career. The Eagles ran the seventh-highest rate of 12 personnel in the NFL last season and could find Ertz as an upgrade over Grant Calcaterra, who has never been much of a threat in the receiving game.
Ertz clearly still has something left in the tank. He had 66 catches for 654 yards in 2024 to go along with seven touchdowns. He had 11 catches for 104 yards in the playoffs against the Eagles. This would be a great move.
More NFL: Eagles Projected To Add 17-Sack Elite Prospect In NFL Draft