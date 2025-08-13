Eagles Super Bowl MVP Willing To Share Journey To NFL Mountaintop With Rookie
PHILADELPHIA – Shedeur Sanders wanted to pick Jalen Hurts’ brain, and why wouldn’t he? Hurts has already climbed the top of the NFL mountain, winning Super Bowl LIX and being named the MVP last February, and the Eagles’ quarterback has already played in two Super Bowls.
Sanders is trying to figure out how to get there, but first he has to win a competitive battle to be the Browns’ starting quarterback. After opening some eyes in Cleveland’s first preseason game, Sanders was shut down early in Wednesday’s first of two practice against the Eagles with what was called an oblique strain.
For his part, Hurts was more than willing to have a chat with Sanders, one that lasted about 20 minutes after practice ended.
“I’ll keep the conversation intimate,” said Hurts. “We had a very lengthy conversation. He came to me and just wanted to talk. I’m always there. I gave him my perspective on what I see, how I go about things.
“Ultimately, it takes a great deal of patience and hard work, and resilience … I’m supporting him from where I am, and I’m wishing him the best in his opportunities.”
Sanders has already faced a lot of adversity after sliding to the fifth round of the draft after the expecation was he would be a first-round pick, with a lot of negative stuff reported about the reason why that happened.
“There’s a sense of obligation to be yourself, and that’s who I am, to be honest and genuine and expressing how I got to where I am today,” said Hurts. “It wasn’t an easy journey. It’s always going to present some challenges, but continue to be who I am, continue to carry myself in a humble way, and always putting the work first.
“I’m aware of that. I know that’s still a torch that I hold. It’s something I respect and embrace, and accept it for what it is. At the same time, I always put my focus on how I can be the best I can be, and hopefully my actions can speak louder than anything.”
Joe Flacco got most of the Browns’ first-team quarterback reps with rookie Dillon Gabriel getting a heavy workload, too. Former Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett handled a lot of the seven-on-seven drills.
This will be Flacco’s 18th season, and he has also won a Super Bowl and was named the VP of that game. Maybe Sanders has already picked the 40-year-old Flacco’s brain and wanted a new perspective from Hurts, who just turned 27. Whatever the case, Hurts was happy to offer Sanders what he could.
More NFL: Finally Able To Showcase Speed, Eagles Second-Year Player Opening Eyes