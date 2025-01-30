Eagles Today

Eagles Super Bowl Practice Report: Veteran Star Returns As Prep Begins For Kansas City

The Eagles activated the practice window for veteran DE Brandon Graham who returned to practice for the first time since tearing his triceps on Nov. 24.

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles returned to the practice field for their first of three pre-Super Bowl week practices in Philadelphia.

The Eagles went outside to work at Lincoln Financial Field with Super Bowl LIX looming in New Oreland on Feb. 9. Philadelphia plans to practice again Friday at the NovaCare Complex, likely inside to replicate the conditions at the Superdome in NOLA, and Saturday at the Linc before taking over for the Big Easy on Sunday.

In the small portion of practice open to reporters offensive linemen Cam Jurgens (back) and Landon Dickerson (knee) were not participating. Others not observed at practice were running back Kenny Gainwell (concussion/knee), wide receiver A.J. Brown (rest), and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (shoulder).

Dallas Goedert (rest. ankle) was catching footballs during a stretching period but did not look like he would be participating. WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was watching but not participating.

The big news before the practice was the Eagles activating the 21-day practice window for veteran defensive end Brandon Graham for a potential return in the Super Bowl. 

Graham tore his triceps on Nov. 24 at the LA Rams and it was thought that he would be lost for the rest of his 15th and perhaps final season.

The fact that the Eagles made it all the way to the Super Bowl could mean Graham, who wore a brace on his left arm, getting a handful of snaps if cleared by doctors, although eight to nine weeks is certainly an accelerated process for that type of injury.

