Eagles Super Bowl Star Among 'Guaranteed Risers'
The Philadelphia Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and the pass rush is one of the biggest reasons why.
Patrick Mahomes wasn't able to get comfortable under center and the Eagles capitalized on that. The two biggest reasons for this fact are no longer with the franchise, though. Josh Sweat had 2.5 sacks in the Super Bowl and Milton Williams had two sacks of his own.
Sweat left the franchise to join the Arizona Cardinals and Williams opted to leave for a massive deal with the New England Patriots. The 26-year-old actually has been one of the biggest surprises of the offseason. He started just seven games last year for the Eagles but inked a $104 million deal to join the Patriots.
Clearly, he has fans around the league and his deal is representative of some massive expectations. NFL.com's Marc Ross weighed in on Williams and called him one of the "guaranteed risers" for the 2025 season along with guys like CJ Stroud and Brian Burns.
"Williams was my colleague Gregg Rosenthal's top free agent this offseason, which speaks to Williams' impact given he played fewer than 50 percent of Philadelphia's defensive snaps in each of his four seasons with the team," Ross said. "In a backup role behind first-round draft picks Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, Williams totaled a career-high five sacks and 35 QB pressures in 2024 (both third on the team). His 12.9 percent QB pressure rate was highest among NFL defensive tackles, per Next Gen Stats. He saved his best performance for last with two sacks in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory.
It can be risky paying part-time players big-time money like the Patriots did this offseason with Williams (four-year, $104 million deal). He will be tasked with turning around a defense that ranked 22nd in yards and points allowed in 2024. The Patriots signed a slew of defensive veterans, including Harold Landry, Robert Spillane and Carlton Davis III, for new head coach Mike Vrabel to deploy, and it's clear early on that Vrabel is looking for Williams to set the tone in his revamped D-line.
"He brings the experience to a front that features some young but talented disruptors in now healthy Christian Barmore and third-year defensive end Keion White, who has already drawn praise from Williams. The 26-year-old defensive tackle is positioned to build on his 2024 breakout season."
Philadelphia may miss him rushing the quarterback in 2025, but it isn't going to miss that contract.
