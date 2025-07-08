Eagles Super Bowl Win Led Tom Brady To Patrick Mahomes
The Philadelphia Eagles won their second Super Bowl title in team history this past February.
Philadelphia took down the Kansas City Chiefs despite little fanfare heading into the season and a 2-2 start to the campaign. The Eagles turned things around and dominated en route to the big game.
The Eagles have just two Super Bowl wins in team history, but have gotten them against two of the best quarterbacks in football history. Patrick Mahomes now has a loss in the big game against Philadelphia. The Eagles also did what few could and took down the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots to win their first.
Brady beat Mahomes in the Super Bowl once as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, they have something in common and Mahomes shared that Brady has reached out with advice this offseason while joining "Up & Adams" With Kay Adams.
"And having Tom, a guy like that say that, just motivates me even more," Mahomes said. "I’ve actually talked to Tom a good amount this offseason. It’s cool that he wants to give me advice. He doesn’t have to be like that. He’s such a good dude. And I have so much respect for him, and I’ll take any advice he gives me...
"I’ve got to keep the secrets, you know? But he always talks about being yourself. He thinks that — which I truly believe, too — is that guys can spot when you’re not authentic, and you’re not putting in the work. That’s something that he did every single day. That’s why guys respected him so much. And that’s all I’m going to do for the rest of my career, and I feel like I’ve done so far, is I’m always myself — no matter if you like me or don’t like me, you know I’m giving everything I can to win football games."
Mahomes and Brady will always be considered two of the top quarterbacks to play the game. They also both have Super Bowl losses vs. Philadelphia.