Eagles SuperBowl-Winning Quarterback Announces His Retirement After 11 Seasons
PHILADELPHIA – He was the only quarterback to win a Super Bowl for the Eagles. That at least should stamp Nick Foles’ legitimacy as one of the best five quarterbacks in franchise history.
The engineer of one of the most famous plays in Super Bowl, the "Philly Special," Foles announced his retirement on Thursday.
"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle,” said Foles in a release by the Eagles. “The City of Brotherly Love has always felt like home to me as an NFL player. Philadelphia is a city I truly love, and it has been an honor to wear the Eagles jersey. Thank you, Philadelphia, for embracing me and making me a part of your family forever. Your love and support have meant the world. Fly, Eagles, Fly!”
Foles, 35, will be made available to the media when the Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night, Sept. 16, at which time he will be honored in front of a sold-out crowd expected at Lincoln Financial Field.
The quarterback played 11 seasons, but his best years came in two different stints with the Eagles, spanning five seasons.
In just his ninth-career start, Foles threw seven touchdowns in a win at Oakland on Nov. 3, 2013, to become one of seven quarterbacks (now eight) to do so in a single game. He accomplished the feat without throwing an interception, joining only Pro Football Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Y.A. Tittle to record seven touchdowns and zero interceptions in a game.
Also in 2013, Foles threw 27 regular-season touchdowns to just two interceptions. He is still the only NFL quarterback to record 20-plus passing touchdowns in a season with no more than two interceptions.
Selected by the Eagles in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, a draft in which the Eagles had hoped to take Russell Wilson, who went 13 picks before Foles did, he remains the franchise leader in passer rating (93.2) and is third all-time in completion percentage (62.9). He finished his Eagles career with 8,703 passing yards (10th all-time) and 58 touchdowns (ninth all-time) in 40 games.
“Nick Foles always carried himself with the utmost class and integrity, demonstrating through his actions, both on and off the field, what it meant to be a Philadelphia Eagle,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO.
“He was the ultimate competitor, an inspiring teammate, a true representative of our city, and of course, a Super Bowl champion. As important as he was under center, it was his positive demeanor, approachability, and kindness toward others that resonated with everyone and continues to speak to his great character. We congratulate the Foles family on Nick’s celebrated career and retirement.”
Foles’ greatest achievement was taking over late in the 2017 season after Carson Wentz tore ligaments in a knee. The Eagles were flying high when Wentz got hurt in Week 14. Foles took over, and the lack of belief in him nationally led the Eagles to being underdogs in every game once the playoffs began, despite being the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
The run began with a harrowing 15-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Then came a 38-7 blowout win in the NFC Championship Game against the Minnesota Vikings. Foles completed 26 of 33 passes for 352 yards, three touchdowns covering 53 yards, 41, and five. He ended with a passer rating of 141.4.
From there it was on to Super Bowl LII in Minnesota to play the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady. Foles outdueled the GOAT in a 41-33 win and walked away with the MVP award.
In what shaped up to be one of the single greatest moments in team and NFL history, Foles called for the perfectly executed trick play, the "Philly Special." With 38 seconds remaining in the first half, the Eagles went for it on fourth-and-goal from the New England one-yard line.
After motioning to the right side of the offensive line in shotgun formation, Foles ran to the corner of the end zone and caught a wide-open pass from tight end Trey Burton, giving the Eagles a 22-12 halftime lead. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to catch a touchdown in the Super Bowl.
The play was so popular there was a statue erected with him and head coach Doug Pederson deciding on the play that still resides outside the Linc.
In the win that brought the Eagles their one and, so far, only Lombardi Trophy, Foles completed 28-of-43 passes for 373 passing yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and a 106.1 passer rating, becoming the first backup quarterback to win the Super Bowl since Tom Brady in 2001 with New England and cementing his forever legacy in Philadelphia.
More NFL: Eagles Jalen Hurts Responds To ESPN Report Detailing Relationship With Nick Sirianni