Eagles Superstar Gets Massive Update With Cowboys Game Coming
Will the Philadelphia Eagles have one of their top playmakers on the field ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys?
The Eagles will carry their 6-2 record into Dallas for what should be an exciting Week 10 showdown. Dallas has struggled and now doesn't have Dak Prescott due to an injury, but it still is one of the Eagles' biggest rivals so it shouldn't be taken lightly.
A win on Sunday would extend the Eagles' winning streak to five and push their record to 7-2 on the season despite beginning the season with a 2-2 record heading into the bye week.
A lot has changed in Philadelphia over the last few weeks, and there's a good chance it could come away with another win. One of the biggest reasons why the Eagles have been able to turn the season around is the fact that they have gotten healthier over the last few weeks.
There still are plenty of injuries, but the Eagles' offense specifically was decimated heading into the bye week, with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson all dealing with ailments. The trio returned, and Philadelphia unsurprisingly looked better.
Brown suffered an injury scare in the Eagles' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, but luckily it sounds like he will be back on the field on Sunday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
"Eagles (wide receiver) A.J. Brown was a full participant in practice today," Yates said. "Another sign he'll suit up against the Cowboys after leaving last week's win early due to a knee issue."
This isn't a guarantee, but it is a great sign.
More NFL: Could Eagles Land Ravens Pro Bowler After Surprisingly Being Waived?