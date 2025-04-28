Eagles' Superstar Not Attending White House Ceremony Due To 'Scheduling Conflicts'
Eagles superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts will not be at The White House on Monday afternoon when the team will be honored for its Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs in February.
A White House official confirmed that Hurts, the Super Bowl MVP, will not be visiting to NBC White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor. There will be other players who miss the ceremony as well, citing "scheduling conflicts" per the White House.
Owner Jeffrey Lurie and head coach Nick Sirianni are expected to attend, as will NFC Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, who has already drawn criticism for playing golf and flying on Marine One and Air Force One with controversial President Donald J. Trump.
Barkley clapped back on social media to those who place litmus tests on others in what is supposed to be a non-partisan event.
Barkley and Trump were seen getting off Marine One in New Jersey on Sunday. Later, Trump spoke to reporters and referred to Barkley with "“What a nice guy," according to a pool report.
The president then added: “I wanted to race him, but I decided not to do it.”
Trump and Barkley later boarded Air Force One for Washington D.C.
An avid golfer, Barkley has previously played with former President Barack Obama as well.
Lurie called the celebratory White House visit a “time-honored tradition” during the annual league meeting when asked about the visit.
“So there was no reticence whatsoever. To be celebrated at the White House is a good thing,” Lurie told reporters. “There were special circumstances (in 2018) that were very different, and so this was kind of an obvious choice and look forward to it.
“When you grow up and you hear about: ‘Oh, the championship team got to go to the White House,’ that’s what this is. And so we didn’t have that opportunity and now we do. I think we’re all looking forward to it.”
However, Lurie did emphasize that attendance was optional.
“Our culture is that these are optional things. If you want to enjoy this, come along and we’ll have a great time, and if you don’t, it is totally an optional thing."
