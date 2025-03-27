Eagles Superstar Surprisingly Called 'Overpaid'
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best front offices in football right now.
Philadelphia has built a sustainable, winning franchise. The Eagles have had success in the draft and have kept some of their top guys around. Philadelphia has been strategic and successful in free agency. The team also has done a good job getting out in front of keeping their young guys around on great deals.
While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon called DeVonta Smith Philadelphia's "move overpaid" player.
"Philadelphia Eagles: WR DeVonta Smith," Gagnon said. "Smith is a very good player, but he's a clear-cut No. 2 receiver who has averaged about 1,000 yards per season and never scored more than eight touchdowns in a campaign. Yet his $25 million AAV makes him the 12th-highest-paid player at his position."
Smith landed a three-year, $75 million extension with the Eagles before reaching the open market. This was a great deal the Eagles handed out. Smith has proven how important of a piece he is for this team's offense.
A $25 million price tag annual average is obviously expensive on paper, but that's just how the wide receiver market has transformed. In comparison, look at Tee Higgins' deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. He just got a four-year, $115 million deal with the Bengals. There's an argument that Smith is a better No. 2 receiver option than Higgins. In comparison, his deal looks like a steal.