Eagles Superstars’ Trade Value Revealed
The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t likely to trade any big-name players before the 2025 NFL season gets here.
The Eagles have already been active in the trade market and it led to deals including CJ Gardner-Johnson and Bryce Huff. While this is the case, Philadelphia has superstars left and right throughout the roster. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell shared a column projecting trade value for each team's biggest stars.
"Two first-round picks: DT Jalen Carter, QB Jalen Hurts," Barnwell said. "Go back and watch the final two snaps of the Rams' 2024 season if you have any questions about Carter. He doesn't have spectacular numbers, racking up 10.5 sacks and 25 knockdowns over his first two seasons, but the tape shows a player who consistently pushes the pocket and presents an incredibly difficult matchup for interior offensive linemen. He's on the verge of a 10-sack season, which might come as early as 2025.
"Are there teams that wouldn't be willing to mold their offense to fit Hurts' style of play? I suppose. It's their loss. In Jeremy Fowler's recent story polling league execs, Hurts was valued as the league's ninth-best quarterback, which reflects reality: There are some in the league who never believed in him as a viable starter and some who see his style of play and injury concerns as worrisome over the long term...
"One first-round pick and more: WR A.J. Brown, WR DeVonta Smith, OT Jordan Mailata, CB Quinyon Mitchell. Both wideouts belong here, especially with the market continuing to rise after both Brown and Smith signed new contracts last spring. Brown has arguably been the NFL's most efficient receiver since joining the Eagles in 2022, while Smith is more than a year younger and would surely have more impressive cumulative numbers if he wasn't in a run-first offense with another star pass catcher."
On top of this, Barnwell also projected Cooper DeJean and Landon Dickerson as other players who could net first-round picks for Philadelphia. This is just an exercise to show the trade value around the league, though, and not a sign of things to come.
