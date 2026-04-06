Did Howie Roseman Hint At Offensive Change For The Eagles?

It's rare that the A.J. Brown drama can take a breather in the Eagles' ecosystem, but that's exactly what's happened — with quarterback Jalen Hurts reclaiming the leading role in the latest offseason story arc.

Of course, Brown remains front-and-center in any discussion about the passing offense. He could be painted as either the antagonist or the protagonist, depending on where a particular fan’s empathy lies.

There’s nothing new to report after Howie Roseman’s Marshawn Lynch-inspired “A.J. Brown is a member of the Eagles” narrative at the NFL’s annual meeting last week. That factual (if unhelpful) statement extended the uncertainty at least until the NFL Draft later this month — and more likely until after June 1.

A Matter Of Time?

Eagles WR A.J. Brown sits out the Oct. 24, 2025 Eagles practice. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

The prediction markets and the mock-draft industry now seem to have caught up to the prevailing belief around the league: that A.J. Brown will likely be in New England by the time the Eagles and Patriots suit up for joint practices this summer.

Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead confirmed the trade discussions that many had insisted weren’t true, including the idea that the Eagles would be open to more than just draft capital in return for Brown.

Meanwhile, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel spent a good portion of the AFC coaches’ breakfast deflecting questions about the receiver.

“We’re going to try to do everything we can to strengthen our roster through the draft, through free agency and multiple ways of player acquisition,” Vrabel told reporters in Phoenix. “So, anything that we can continue to do to strengthen the roster, we’re going to try to do.”

The idea of an improved passing offense without Brown seems ridiculous from a pure football perspective. But in the context of an expensive offense with almost no cap flexibility, a personnel shakeup could amount to addition by subtraction.

Other than Jahan Dotson’s exit to Atlanta in free agency, the only thing more stagnant than Philadelphia’s much-maligned offense is the personnel responsible for it.

Unless you consider the Hollywood Brown tag in for Dotson as meaningful WR3 change, the only avenues the Eagles have to improve a group that caused all this consternation in the first place are dealing Brown — and maybe drafting an heir apparent to Lane Johnson who could push the incumbent guards early (Tyler Steen on merit and insurance for the injury-plagued Landon Dickerson).

The top of the Eagles’ offensive depth chart is not particularly malleable unless Roseman gets creative.

Running it back means crossing fingers that the offensive line stays healthy and that Hurts is elevated by a 33-year-old offensive coordinator with no experience as a play-caller.

Roseman, though, did slip when discussing the idea of doubling down in Arizona.

“We’ll see how it all sorts out,” Roseman said before pivoting. “... What I’m saying is, you can’t say we’re running it back until we actually do run it back. Let’s see how we add.”