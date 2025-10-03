Eagles Tabbed 'Perfect Trade Fit' For Former Top Draft Pick
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the best teams in football after taking home the Super Bowl last season. They're off to a quick 4-0 start to the year and might not lose for another few weeks.
But they could still hit the trade market hard in an attempt to separate themselves at the top of football. While there's only a few holes on the team, the Eagles could make a deal or two before the deadline.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently called the Eagles the top trade fit in a potential deal for Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson was benched in favor of Daniel Jones this year.
Anthony Richardson could be the perfect backup quarterback for Eagles
"That puts Richardson on the trade block. While the former first-round pick is arguably the best athlete in the NFL at quarterback, he's rough around the edges," Kline wrote. "Richardson takes too many sacks and too many chances, often because he doesn't make his progressions in a timely manner. He needs a patient team that can stimulate his development without rushing him into compromised situations.
"Why not the Philadelphia Eagles? He won't start in Philly, of course, but Richardson can learn a lot of Jalen Hurts (and run many of the same plays if Hurts goes down with injury). He gets to spend a year or two with a winner, learn quietly in the shadows, and then put those lessons to use with another team in a few years. Think of it kind of like Daniel Jones spending the end of last season in Minnesota."
On the surface, this idea doesn't make sense at all. The Eagles already have their franchise quarterback, Jalen Hurts, and he's proved that he can lead the team to a Super Bowl. He's still young and developing, so there's no need to add a former top draft pick to replace him.
But the Eagles could afford a backup quarterback who could sit behind Hurts and learn from him. Richardson would benefit tremendously from learning under Hurts.
If the potential trade is very cheap for the Eagles, this could make sense. But it would need to be very cheap, as in a sixth or seventh round pick or late round pick swap.
