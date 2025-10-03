Eagles Reunite With SB Champ, Shake Up Practice Squad Ahead Of Week 5
The Philadelphia Eagles have jumped out to a 4-0 start to the season, and they don't seem to be showing signs of slowing up. The Eagles have been hit with some injuries to begin the season, but they're beginning to see some guys get healthy ahead of Week 5's matchup with the Denver Broncos.
So far this year, the Eagles have been in four one-score games, leaving each one with a victory. Last week, Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert picked up the slack after Saquon Barkley struggled to get anything going on the ground. Pair that with a special teams touchdown and the Eagles were able to leave Tampa Bay with a victory over Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Heading into Week 5, the Eagles are facing a tough challenge with the Broncos defense. Denver's defensive unit has been very strong all season. Still, the Eagles are rightfully favored to win the game.
Ahead of the matchup, Philadelphia made a few moves to shake up the practice squad.
Eagles shake up practice squad ahead of Week 5
Eagles reporter Jeff McLane recently reported the Eagles had signed cornerback Eli Ricks and linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland to the practice squad while releasing defensive tackle Jacob Sykes and defensive end K.J. Henry. This is the reverse of a slew of moves the Eagles made earlier this week.
Ricks made the roster in 2023 after being picked up as an undrafted free agent. He spent the last two seasons with the Eagles and was a member of the 2024 Super Bowl champion team. He's bounced between the practice squad, active roster, and being released over the last year.
Powell-Ryland was the team's sixth round pick in 2025. He was one of the more dominant pass rushers in college football last season, but he hasn't been able to make it work as a long shot defender for the Eagles to this point. He was released by the team during their final roster cutdown before the regular season before returning to practice squad this week.
These moves don't make a huge difference in the grand scheme of things, but it's notable to add Ricks and Powell-Ryland back to the practice squad because they could have futures in Philadelphia.
