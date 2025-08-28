Eagles Targeted Ex-Ravens CB With Titans, Saints, Dolphins
The Philadelphia Eagles were able to add some more pieces on Wednesday, but not every player that the franchise was interested in came to town.
On Wednesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Eagles were one of four teams that attempted to land former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis after he was waived by Baltimore. The four teams that pursued Armour-Davis were the Eagles, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, and the Miami Dolphins. While this is the case, Armour-Davis ended up landing with the Titans.
The Eagles tried to land the former Ravens CB
"New Titans CB Jalyn Armour-Davis was a popular guy on waivers," Garafolo said. "The Eagles, Saints, and Dolphins also put in claims for the former Ravens DB, but Tennessee had the No. 1 priority."
Armour-Davis is just 25 years old and spent the first three years of his NFL career in Baltimore after being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Overall, he played in just 19 regular season games throughout his three-year stint in Baltimore.
Tennessee had the No. 1 waiver priority in the league after a rough 2024 season. The Eagles, on the other hand, did not have the top priority after winning the Super Bowl this past February.
Armour-Davis would have been an intriguing piece to add to a cornerback room that already has question marks. Quinyon Mitchell is going to start on one side at corner and the other side seems to be pointing to Adoree' Jackson right now, but Jakorian Bennett and Kelee Ringo could still stay something about that. That's to say the cornerback competition was stiff this summer without a clear answer right now.
It's interesting that the Eagles tried to add even more depth at this time. But, the Titans were able to come out on top.
Philadelphia started to form its practice squad on Wednesday and there was some intriguing moves. The Eagles reunited with rookie quarterback Kyle McCord and signed former Denver Broncos running back Audric Estime to name a few.