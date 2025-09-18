Eagles Today

Eagles Thursday Practice Report: Will Shipley Returns

The Eagles' second-year running back was back at practice on Thursday, while DT Byron Young was added to the injury list.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (28) performs a practice drill at NovaCare Complex.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (28) performs a practice drill at NovaCare Complex. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles running back Will Shipley returned to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday for the first time since suffering the injury during the season-opening win over Dallas.

First described as a rib injury before being defined as an oblique issue, Shipley, 23, missed the Eagles’ Week 2 game at Kansas City after playing just five offensive snaps against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 before leaving that contest.

Shipley was unable to participate in practice last week and also missed Wednesday's session in advance of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field.

Without Shipley against the Chiefs, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Dillon handled all of the work at running back, with newcomer Tank Bigsby limited to special teams as a kick returner.

Also limited on Thursday for the second consecutive day were tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) and quarterback Tanner McKee (right thumb).

Inching Closer

Dallas Goedert
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) addresses media during training camp at NovaCare Complex. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Goedert, 30, missed the Chiefs game with a sprained knee he suffered early in the second half against Dallas.

“I tried to convince them to let me play last week,” Goedert said on Wednesday.

Goedert was seen working with strength and conditioning coaches Fernando Noriega and Edward Grayer in the portion of practice open to reporters.

McKee looks like he is getting closer to a return as the Eagles’ backup to Jalen Hurts. The Stanford product fractured his right thumb late in training camp and missed the first two games, although he was healthy enough to serve as the emergency quarterback against the Chiefs. August trade pickup Sam Howell has served as the backup for Philadelphia's 2-0 start.

Star defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder) was upgraded from limited on Wednesday to a full participant on Thursday, so the emerging star should be ready for the Rams.

The only player on the 53-man roster who was not practicing on Thursday was defensive tackle Byron Young, who suffered a forehead laceration, perhaps at Wednesday's session.

