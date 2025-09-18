Rams' Sean McVay On Measuring-Stick Game Vs. Eagles: 'Let's Go Swing'
PHILADELPHIA - It’s not exactly the “Greatest Show on Turf” Rams testing themselves against the 2024-25 Eagles, but Sunday’s matchup between 2-0 teams does have an early-season measuring stick feel about it.
Especially if you factor in the divisional round of the playoffs in January, when Los Angeles gave Philadelphia all it could handle in what turned out to be the Eagles’ toughest test en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship.
This time, the Rams aim to prove they belong in the same conversation with the champs, and the Eagles are looking to dispel any concerns over their early-season offensive woes.
“I think it's a fun narrative.” Rams coach Sean McVay said of the measuring-stick debate. “This is a great team. I think every week is a measuring stick. Every week when you get out there and you go play in this competitive league, every opportunity you have is a measuring stick.”
McVay, though, conceded the Eagles, who’ve won 18 of their last 19 games and 16 consecutive with Jalen Hurts starting and finishing at quarterback, are a little different than most and “a great challenge.”
“You're damn right it is,” McVay said. “I have tremendous respect for their coaches and their players. They've gotten after us. They’ve gotten the results that they wanted.”
Those results were tied to two 200-yard rushing days by Saquon Barkley last season, including a career-high 255 yards in Week 12 and then 205 in the divisional round.
Stopping Saquon
Barkley had four runs of over 60 yards against the Rams and three over 70 despite facing loaded boxes far more often than not.
“You don't want to allow him vertical seams,” McVay said of Barkley. “He's so damn dynamic. He’s so explosive. If he gets a vertical seam and he gets clean to the second and third levels, he's as special of a slash runner as there is.
“... He obviously did a lot of great things against us in both games that he played. Like it always will be, it’s going to be a big emphasis on playing 11 as one, and being able to swarm to the football. Easier said than done.”
McVay’s approach is simple as the underdog traveling cross country.
“They’re 2-0 and they beat two really quality football teams to start this season,” McVay said of the Eagles. “We’re looking forward to going and competing and swinging.
“This is what you love about this league is the opportunity to be able to go and have, every single week, a chance to be able to go put it all out there, not be afraid of whatever the consequences are. Let's go swing and see what happens.”
